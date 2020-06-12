State police said a person who was riding a tractor on a Dunbar Township road was killed when an SUV hit the tractor.
A Hyundai Sante Fe was driving north near 379 Airway Inn Road when it hit a John Deere tractor, which was parked in the road at about 11:20 a.m. Monday. The person on the tractor was pronounced dead at Uniontown Hospital shortly after the crash. The SUV driver reported no injuries.
State police have not released the names of those involved, pending notification to next of kin. They are continuing their investigation into the crash.
Fayette EMS and Dunbar Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.