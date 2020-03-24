A resident of Hillside Manor Personal Care Home was struck by a vehicle and died after wandering out of the Oliver nursing facility early Monday morning, officials said.
The victim was identified as Amy Morris, 65. The driver has not been identified.
State police Trooper Robert Broadwater said Morris was in a lane at Oliver Road and Main Street, walking in the direction of Sheetz when she was hit by a driver at about 6:20 a.m. The driver was coming uphill, and did not see the woman at the crest of the hill, according to the driver’s statement.
“The vehicle hit Ms. Morris, and she died on the scene,” Broadwater said.
State police are continuing their investigation. A state police accident reconstruction unit was on the scene Monday.
Morris died from blunt force trauma caused by multiple injuries, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.