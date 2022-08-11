A Peters Township man is facing a manslaughter charge after being accused of leaving his 3-month-old infant for several hours inside a parked vehicle on a hot June day.
Khang Dinh Nguyen, 33, turned himself in to Allegheny County Police Thursday morning. In addition to the manslaughter charge, a felony, Nguyen faces an additional felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.
Police were called to home of Nguyen’s parents on Fort Couch Road, Upper St. Clair, at about 5 p.m. June 16. They found Kayden Nguyen unresponsive and “extremely hot to the touch,” according to the criminal complaint.
The baby was declared dead at 5:26 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner determined he died of hyperthermia, and ruled his death an accident.
According to court records, Khang Nguyen dropped off his 2-year-old son at The Goddard School in Peters Township before going to work at Envy Nail Salon at 100 Siena Drive, Upper St. Clair.
“Khang stated that he intentionally left Kayden in the van with it running, because he knew that the van would run for one hour before shutting itself off,” police wrote in the complaint.
Police said Khang Nguyen claimed to have gone inside to “pay an employee and make some phone calls,” but that he got busy and forgot the baby was still in the van.
Security footage shows Khang Nguyen arrive at the salon at 10:48 a.m. According to police, he is seen on the footage cleaning, attending to customers and performing pedicures before leaving at 4:21 p.m.
He picked up his 2-year-old and went to drop him off at his parents’ house. According to the complaint, at no point did he notice Kayden.
When Khang Nguyen’s mother asked about Kayden, he retrieved him from the van, and they found that he was unresponsive. Police obtained camera footage from outside and inside the home. According to the complaint, Khang Nguyen can be seen running to the vehicle to get Kayden.
Khang Nguyen was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge James Motznik in Pittsburgh municipal court. Motznik sent him to the Allegheny County jail without bond.
Khang Nguyen is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 8 a.m. Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.