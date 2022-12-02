Fido and Fifi can get their photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3 during a fundraiser for Fayette Friends of Animals.
Pets invited to photos with Santa as part of Fayette Friends fundraiser
Recent Headlines
- On the road again: Holiday season travel increasing
- PA Women Work holding free professional development event
- Pets invited to photos with Santa as part of Fayette Friends fundraiser
- Listen, Lucy founder discusses mental health with Belle Vernon students
- Greene County attorney charged with stealing other lawyer's retainer fees
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.