Pennsylvania’s Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) said a phone scam spoofs the agency’s telephone number, telling those who get the call they have unpaid court fines and outstanding fees.
Should the fees not be paid, the caller threatens to place the individual on the Pennsylvania sex offender registry, according to a release from the AOPC.
The state court agency noted employees will never place calls or solicit payment by credit card, gift card or any other means of electronic funds transfer for any reason.
Those who receive a phone call from a number or individual claiming to be involved with or calling from the AOPC requesting money or payment of fines, fees or court costs, should not provide any personal information or forms of payment of any kind.
Anyone receiving calls of this nature is encouraged to hang up immediately and contact state or local police as well as the state Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection at (800) 441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.
