The state Department of Labor & Industry awarded nearly $600,000 in grants to aid in digital literacy across Pennsylvania.
Locally, the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette was awarded a total of $90,000, spread equally between the two counties. PIC offers quarterly workshops to teach digital literacy focused on development skills to assist individuals in securing and maintaining jobs, particularly individuals with disabilities and those without a college degree.
This third round of Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants (DLWDG) funding brings the Wolf administration’s total investment in digital literacy to about $2.8 million — nearly $900,000 awarded earlier this year and $1.3 million awarded in 2021.
The DLWDG subsidy was created to support local programs that provide digital-literacy training for individuals to develop and maintain the skills needed to acquire high-quality jobs. DLWDGs are 100% federally funded by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Statewide Activity funding. WIOA Statewide Activity funding can be used to help job seekers and workers access employment, education, training, and support services to succeed in the labor market.
