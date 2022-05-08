The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. (PIC) is again holding its ”Bring Your ‘A’ Game” Summer Camps for middle school students at least 12 years old who have completed 5th grade.
Two camps are being planned in Fayette County.
The camps run for eight days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and including lunch. Forty (40) campers will learn about high priority occupations in the region, participate in a field trip to the local career and technology center, and earn a certificate of work ethic. Students can also earn up to $200 for perfect attendance.
Locally, the camps will be held at the Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca St., Brownsville, from June 13-16 and June 21-24; and Fay-Penn, 1040 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace, from June 21-24 and June 27-30.
“It is not too early to introduce kids to career options, the path to those careers, and what employers are looking for in their workforce,” said Shannon Singosky, director of economic and workforce development for PIC.
Employers from all over the region visit the camp to present what to expect from various careers including health care, transportation, and the trades.
For details on the program and to sign up to participate, contact Singosky at 724-836-2600, ext. 222 or visit www.privateindustrycouncil.com.
