In-school young adults between the ages of 16 and 18 who were recently incarcerated or subjected to the juvenile justice system may be eligible for the “On the Right Track Program.”
The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. recently received funding from the Staunton Farm Foundation to work with young adults along with existing support systems and provide a wraparound approach to support young adults and encourage them to complete school, plan their future after high school, and find meaningful employment.
The Staunton Farm Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people who live with mental illness and substance use disorders. The foundation works to enhance behavioral health treatment, support, and recovery through grant making to nonprofit organizations in 10 southwestern Pennsylvania counties.
For details on the program and to sign up to participate, contact Amy Goulding, program manager at 724-836-2600, ext. 202 or go to www.privateindustrycouncil.com.
