Nearly 50 volunteers gathered Saturday at the Uniontown Senior Center to make 1,300 pierogis for local senior centers. Retired state Rep. Matthew Dowling and his wife, Rebecca, organized the event and provided the ingredients, recipe, and instructions to volunteers. Those pierogis will be used to feed over 200 local senior citizens at the Fayette County Community Action senior centers in Fairchance, Bullskin, the Mountain area, and Uniontown in the weeks to come.

