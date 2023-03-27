Nearly 50 volunteers gathered Saturday at the Uniontown Senior Center to make 1,300 pierogis for local senior centers. Retired state Rep. Matthew Dowling and his wife, Rebecca, organized the event and provided the ingredients, recipe, and instructions to volunteers. Those pierogis will be used to feed over 200 local senior citizens at the Fayette County Community Action senior centers in Fairchance, Bullskin, the Mountain area, and Uniontown in the weeks to come.
“My family has always been proud of our Polish and Slovakian heritage, even though we are more ‘Heinz 57,’” Dowling said in a news release. “Growing up we were members of St. Joseph R.C. Church, which at the time was the ‘Polish parish’ in town. During the vaccination stage of the pandemic, we made 23 dozen pierogis to serve to those working the vaccination and we had such a good time we decided to do it again.”
Students from the SKILLS USA program at the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute (FCCTI) also participated.
Crystal Barnhart, who runs the senior center programs for Fayette County Community Action, said, “We always look for opportunities to give back to the community, so many of our senior citizens are expected to volunteer and participate in making pierogis. Even more important is this will help to feed over 200 of our senior citizens in the coming weeks. It is a win/win for our seniors in that sense.”
