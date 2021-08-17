After a year online, the 87th pilgrimage celebrated by the Sisters of St. Basil at Mount St. Macrina in Uniontown will return with in-person events on Sunday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 6.
The theme for the pilgrimage, which typically brings between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors to the area, is “Mother of Perpetual Help, Our Gentle Protectress.” Portions of the pilgrimage will be streamed live online.
In an invitation for the pilgrimage, Sister Susan Sisko wrote, “It is a rare thing for everyone in the world to encounter the same experience as others throughout the world. COVID-19 has touched even the remotest of villages and has worked its way into the very fabric of our interactions with others across the globe.”
“It is definitely a time for pilgrimage, whether embarked upon physically or virtually. Mount St. Macrina awaits to welcome those who feel comfortable making the physical journey, as well as those who choose to journey virtually,” she said.
Since 1934, the Our Lady of Perpetual Help shrine there has been a favored destination for thousands of pilgrims who come to pray before the sacred image at Mount St. Macrina on Route 40, just west of Uniontown.
“In light of current reality, pilgrimage will be a different experience this year,” Sisko wrote.
All liturgical services will take place at the Shrine Altar. Due to the inability to accommodate large numbers indoors, the potential for postponement or cancelation of a liturgical service exists with the presence of severe weather conditions. Boxed lunches/snacks will be available for purchase during the pilgrimage. Pilgrims wishing to enjoy a warm meal are encouraged to support the local restaurants on Route 40.
There will be no overnight accommodations on the grounds this year, which includes campers; however, a limited number of self-contained RVs are permitted by appointment only. Those interested should contact Sister Carol at 724-438-7149.
Pilgrims will be asked to wear masks when entering indoor shrines or buildings. Additionally, there will be no shuttle service on the property.
“Some pilgrims may feel a bit of sadness at the absence of the usual amenities. Others will be heartened simply by being together praying with others, whether on the Mount or via livestream,” Sisko noted.
Those concerned about traveling to the event in person can participate via the livestream at www.sistersofstbasil.org.
This year’s schedule is subject to change, but includes:
Sunday, Sept. 5: 9:30 a.m. confessions, 9:30 a.m. Matins (location TBD), 11 a.m. Divine Liturgy for Vocations (streamed live), 1:30 p.m. Children’s Procession (streamed live), 2:30 p.m. Bereavement Session, 4 p.m. Hierarchical Divine Liturgy (streamed live) and 7 p.m. Parastas (streamed live).
Monday, Sept. 6: 9:30 a.m. Divine Liturgy (location TBD) (streamed live).
For any announcements regarding last-minute changes to the event, those planning to attend can visit www.sistersofstbasil.org or the Sisters of St. Basil the Great Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.