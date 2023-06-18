A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Uniontown last week after taking state police on a high speed chase.
Domonique Hickenbottom, 29, faces felony charges of fleeing an officer, flight to avoid apprehension and criminal mischief.
According to the criminal complaint, shortly before midnight on June 8 Hickenbottom drove past a state police trooper in an SUV at high speeds on East Berkley Street in Uniontown. Hickenbottom drove to Redstone Furnace Road while police, driving 80 mph, struggled to catch up to him, the complaint alleged.
According to the complaint, Hickenbottom continued onto Old Furnace Road and went “fully airborne” over train tracks before getting in the westbound lanes of National Pike.
Police said the chase reached speeds in excess of 109 mph. Hickenbottom lost control of his vehicle and crashed head on into The Diamond Ballroom at 444 E. Main St. He was transported to Uniontown Hospital for medical treatment, and also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and summary traffic offenses.
Hickenbottom was arraigned last week before District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, who sent him to the Fayette County jail on $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 21.
