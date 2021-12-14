A Pittsburgh man was arrested following an incident outside of a North Union Township elementary school where he was found to have a flare gun in his possession.
State police charged Alfonzo Bayatah Pratt, 43, with possession of a weapon on school property, marijuana-small amount for personal use, and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Nathaniel Henning on Monday.
The charges stem from an incident earlier that day in front of Clark Elementary School on Water Street.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to the school for a call of a domestic dispute possibly involving a weapon.
Police arrived to find Pratt in a car in front of the school, and Pratt indicated to police that he had a flare gun in his left breast pocket. He was patted down and was found to have a flare gun with a live round, which was unloaded and placed in a safe location, as well as two additional live flare rounds in Pratt’s pocket.
Police said Pratt told them he carries the flare gun for protection rather than its intended purpose of signaling for help, court documents state.
In the lobby of the school, police spoke to Christina Sams, who said she and Pratt were dropping her children off at school, and they had a verbal argument. She told police that Pratt said he was going to put her head through the car window, which prompted her and the children to enter the school and call police, according to the complaint.
Also during the incident, a bag of suspected marijuana fell from Pratt’s left shoe.
Pratt was placed in the Fayette County Prison with bail being denied by Henning, who listed the reason being that Pratt poses a danger to himself and others.
Pratt is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 before Henning.
