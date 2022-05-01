A Fayette County native is being a good neighbor to those in Henry Clay Township by removing old structures from farmland that he inherited.
Last week, cleanup efforts got underway at a 400-acre farm on Route 281 that contained two old structures — one about 1,000 square feet and the other about 5,000 square feet.
And that, said landowner Derek Perrone of Pittsburgh, is just the start.
“There’s a lot of highway stuff and illegal dumping of tires and appliances,” said Perrone. “It’s a fairly busy road and that’s the major reason why I wanted to move on this.”
The land was purchased by his father, Dr. Frank Perrone, in the early 1980s, and when Frank Perrone passed away in 2009, the land was kept in his immediate family. Derek Perrone was 19 years old and in college at the time.
“I really didn’t have the ability to do anything then, but now I have a desire to clean it up and contribute to the community,” Derek Perrone said.
Whenever the cleanup efforts are complete, Derek Perrone wants to secure the property to make sure there’s no more illegal dumping of tires, appliances and other hard-to-recycle items.
He added that the entire property isn’t an eyesore; in fact, the farmland on the property has been and continues to be leased to a local farming company.
“It’s still pretty much an active farm,” he said, adding that he’s not sure of any future plans with the portion of land that’s the subject of the cleanup.
