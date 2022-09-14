Bail was denied for a Pittsburgh man who allegedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s head and threatened to kill her and himself.
Ronald Steven Murdock, 55, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries on Monday.
State police were called to Gregg Street in Upper Tyrone Township around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and tried to talk to Murdock, who allegedly had a pistol in his hand and told police he wanted to harm himself. Police said they negotiated with Murdock for about an hour before he came out of the home and put down the gun.
Murdock’s girlfriend, Carrie Ann Higbee, told police she and Murdock were arguing over a check she wrote to him when he became angry and held the pistol to her forehead, threatening to kill her.
Police said Higbee was able to get away and call 911.
Jeffries denied Murdock bail after his Monday arraignment, citing concerns he was a threat to himself and other.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21.
