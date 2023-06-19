A Pittsburgh woman was charged by state police for allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car in South Union Township earlier this year.
Tiffany Marie Siegworth faces felony child endangerment charges, and misdemeanors for driving under the influence.
According to the criminal complaint, police pulled Siegworth over for expired registration in the 600 block of West Main Street about 11 p.m. April 19.
Police said Siegworth had slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol. According to the complaint, there was one child under the age of 18 and two under the age of 6 in the car.
Siegworth’s blood alcohol content was found to be 0.107% through a chemical test, according to the complaint.
According to online court records, there is an active warrant for Siegworth’s arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.