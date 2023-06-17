The Founding Day Festival, celebrating the city of Uniontown’s birthday, is set to return with activities planned on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.
On Saturday, the Herald-Standard has organized a number of fun events, including art and car displays, musicians, a children’s area and a food court of food trucks in downtown Uniontown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Plans have also been finalized for Sunday’s festivities, which will take place in the parking lot of the Uniontown Mall. Faith Assembly will host Love Fayette, which kicks off with a community worship service at 10 a.m. outside the entrance of the former Sears. Then, at 6 p.m., the church will transform the mall’s parking into a family fun zone, with inflatables, games and contests. Food vendors will also be on hand, and the Pennsylvania State VFW Band will perform from 6 to 7:30 p.m., leading up to the annual Fireworks Over Fayette.
As in past years, the fireworks will best be seen in the area of the mall.
Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is thrilled to be working with great partners, and to be continuing the fireworks tradition.
“The Founding Day Festival is a fantastic event and we’re excited for Fireworks Over Fayette to be the finale to the fun,” Nuttall said on Friday.
Chamber members have sponsored the fireworks for three decades.
Michael Scott, Herald-Standard publisher, said he looks forward to Founding Day weekend, and thanked those involved for going above and beyond to make it a fun and festive event for the community.
“The Herald-Standard and all of the entities involved in Founding Day want it be a safe and fun weekend for everyone,” Scott said. “We’re excited to finalize our plans, and look forward to a great festival.”
For more information on Founding Day, visit the Founding Day Festival Facebook page.
