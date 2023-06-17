Founding Day

Courtesy of Jeffrey W. Hughes Photography

The Founding Day Festival will feature a number of events on Saturday, July 1 in downtown Uniontown. Sunday’s Founding Day events will be held in the parking lot of the Uniontown Mall, which provides optimal viewing for Fireworks Over Fayette.

 Courtesy of Jeffrey W. Hughes Photography

The Founding Day Festival, celebrating the city of Uniontown’s birthday, is set to return with activities planned on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

