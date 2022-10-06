The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is raising a glass to the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The agency announced Wednesday that its unaudited financial results showed the sale of liquor and other alcohol beverages between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, generated record net income.
It also reported that for the first time gross wine and spirits sales topped $3 billion.
During the 2021-22 fiscal year, sales totaled $3.02 billion, an amount that encompasses both liquor and sales taxes. That’s 3%, or $109 million, more than the 2020-21 fiscal year. Net income was 25%, or $330 million, higher than the year before. The PLCB credited the increase in net income to “decreased overall operating expenses and reductions in long-term liabilities.”
Some of the haul went to state and local governments and other beneficiaries, with the amount totaling $839 million. In addition, $786 million went into the commonwealth’s general fund. Also, over the 2021-22 fiscal year, a little more than $30 million went to the Pennsylvania State Police for liquor control enforcement; $10.7 million in local sales taxes to Allegheny and Philadelphia counties; $2.7 million in licensing fees returned to local municipalities; and $6.6 million for the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. Alcohol education grants totaling $1.4 million were also given over the course of the year for programs designed to reduce underage and dangerous drinking.
The unaudited 2021-22 financial results can be seen at lcb.pa.gov.
Across Pennsylvania, the PLCB operates wine and spirits stores and licenses 20,000 alcohol retailers, handlers and producers.
