melvin ringer

Jon Andreassi

Melvin Ringer is escorted by state police troopers after he allegedly shot his estranged wife’s boyfriend in the back in Canton Township on April 13, 2022.

 Jon Andreassi

A plea deal for the Canton Township man accused of shooting his estranged wife’s boyfriend in the back last year, nearly killing him, was derailed Thursday when the victim objected to the proposed prison sentence that he thought was too lenient.

