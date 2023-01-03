Polar plunge

Courtesy of Ed Riedmann

Some hearty folks gathered Sunday morning along the bank of the Youghiogheny River for the Connellsville Polar Bear Club’s annual New Year’s Day dip in the river. Folks have been gathering at Yough River Park since 2005 to mark the start of the new year.

 Courtesy of Ed Riedmann

Some hearty folks gathered Sunday morning along the bank of the Youghiogheny River for the Connellsville Polar Bear Club’s annual New Year’s Day dip in the river. Folks have been gathering at Yough River Park since 2005 to mark the start of the new year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.