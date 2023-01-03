Some hearty folks gathered Sunday morning along the bank of the Youghiogheny River for the Connellsville Polar Bear Club’s annual New Year’s Day dip in the river. Folks have been gathering at Yough River Park since 2005 to mark the start of the new year.
