The owner of a Point Marion bar is charged by state police with raping a woman earlier this year.
James Delansky, 79, of Point Marion, faces a felony charge of the rape of an unconscious victim, in addition to several other felonies related to rape and sexual and assault.
According to the criminal complaint police filed Friday, the alleged victim met Delanksy at the Brass Rail Bar on Main Street the evening of May 3. The woman told police in an interview a week later that after having a few drinks she said she needed to get home, but that Delansky invited her to his home.
A bartender working at the time told police that the woman did not appear intoxicated and walked in a straight line as she left the bar.
According to the complaint, the woman reported that upon arriving to Delansky’s home, he offered her a glass with a small amount of liquid he called, “firewater.” The woman told police she has no further memory of the night.
According to the complaint, Delansky eventually took the woman home. Concerned relatives contacted police after noticing her having different clothes on than she left home wearing.
When police arrived to the woman’s home at about 3:30 a.m. May 4, they found her sleeping on the floor. Police said she appeared intoxicated, but later found her BAC to be within the legal limit for operating a vehicle.
In an initial interview with police, Delansky denied any sexual contact with the woman.
However, tests conducted the night of the alleged assault were positive for sperm, as well as blood belonging to the alleged victim.
Police obtained a search warrant for Delansky’s DNA in August and found it matched the samples from the rape kit. During a second interview with police on Friday, troopers told Delansky about the DNA match. Then, he reportedly told police the two had engaged in consensual sexual acts, but did not have sex.
The Herald-Standard does not identify those who alleged they are victims of sexual assault.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock arraigned Delansky Friday, and released him on $50,000 unsecured bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Oct. 13.
