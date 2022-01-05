A Point Marion man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a home and threatening the lives of its occupants on New Year’s Day.
Jeramy C. Cleveland, 26, of 24 N. Main St., is charged with felonies for burglary, aggravated assault and terroristic threats. He also faces misdemeanors for reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment.
According to court documents, Point Marion police were called to the 100 block of Walnut Street at about 1 a.m. Saturday.
In the house were Cleveland’s children and their mother, as well as her brother and grandmother.
The alleged victims told police that Cleveland arrived at the home and was beating on the door demanding to be let inside. Court documents state that he threatened to break a window and kill everybody inside.
According to police, Cleveland then broke a window and crawled inside. Police said he assaulted a man inside, and said he was going to kill everyone and burn down the house.
Police arrested Cleveland in the 200 block of Broadway Street. District Judge Nathan Henning sent him to the Fayette County Prison and denied him bond. Court records indicate this was done for the safety of the victims and community.
Cleveland is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
