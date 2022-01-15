A Point Marion man is in a West Virginia prison, charged with burglary in Fayette County.
In a complaint filed Thursday, state police alleged that Isaac H. George II, 24, forcibly entered the residence of David George along Prospect Street in Point Marion Borough last month.
David George had just been released from jail and asked his father, Mark Graham, to get clothes for him at his home. Police said when Graham arrived at the home, he found the front door pried open and the door knob damaged.
A neighbor told police that he saw Isaac George leaving the home with a sledge hammer, chain saw and a black tool bag, all valued at $650, on Dec. 1.
The neighbor added that Isaac George left the scene in a black Chevrolet Cobalt, but could not get the registration of the vehicle.
Police then ran Isaac George’s name through a database and found he had multiple warrants for simple assault and burglary.
Police also found out that Isaac George was in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, and a copy of an arrest warrant was faxed to the hospital.
Morgantown Police arrested Isaac George, who is being held in West Virginia for a burglary charge in Monongalia County. He faces charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.
