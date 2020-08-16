A Point Marion man who allegedly raped a girl when she was 15 was arrested after a brief foot chase Thursday.
In court paperwork filed Wednesday, state police alleged Seth E. Goutierrez, 20, raped a girl twice in 2019 at a Masontown home and filed a warrant for his arrest.
Police said the alleged victim told them that Goutierrez told her he was 16 when he was actually 19.
A complaint filed against him alleged that he twice held the girl down and forcibly had sex with her.
When he was interviewed by police, Goutierrez told them he did not know how old the girl was and that they were intoxicated when they had sex.
State police responded to Fort Mason Village at about noon Thursday to take him into custody. Troopers spotted Goutierrez, and said he ran into the woods. He was ordered to stop and allegedly continued running until he encountered a fence about 150 yards into the woods, where he was arrested, police said.
Goutierrez told police he ran because he saw state police vehicles and assumed they were there for him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police charged Goutierrez with three counts each of rape, sexual assault and statutory sexual assault and one count each of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault. He was also charged with flight to avoid apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was reportedly found with a marijuana grinder.
He was arraigned Thursday evening before on-call Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $125,000 in the rape case and $20,000 in the chase. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.