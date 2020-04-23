Charges were filed against a Point Marion man for allegedly stealing a vehicle and threatening his daughter.
Ronald Clark Boyer, 36, of Cagy Hill Road and his girlfriend, Ashley Johnson of Morgantown, West Virginia, are accused of stealing the vehicle, which they claimed they had permission to use.
David Swihart reported to state police Wednesday that his Honda Ridgeline was missing. He told police he parks his vehicle at the home of his son, Matthew Swihart, and leaves him the keys.
Matthew Swihart called his dad at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, saying the Honda was stolen and told police Boyer, his fiancee’s dad, was at the house that night. He woke up to find the keys, the Honda and Boyer missing.
As state police were canvassing the area, Michelle Swihart called them saying she went to Johnson’s home and found the truck. The trooper called West Virginia authorities, who returned the vehicle to the Swiharts. Johnson told Granville Police they had permission to borrow the vehicle, which the Swiharts denied. Boyer and Johnson later told state police they gave Matthew Swihart $50 to borrow the vehicle, and that they could prove it with text messages, which included Swihart asking where his truck was.
Boyer’s daughter, Christina Boyer, called state police later saying she was receiving threatening texts from her dad, which included claims he was going to call Children & Youth Services if she did not “tell the truth” and said it was “going to get really bad” for her otherwise.
Boyer and Johnson are charged with theft and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Boyer is facing an additional charge of intimidating a victim or witness.
