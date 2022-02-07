A Point Marion man allegedly kept a woman trapped in a house so he could remove a ring from her finger.
Police said that Corey Robert Marable, 44, barricaded the doors of his home along Morgantown Street on Feb. 2, to prevent Ruth Hunt from leaving.
In an affidavit of probable cause, police said Marable held Hunt down by her arm and face in an attempt to remove a ring from her finger. Police did not indicate what type of ring it was, or say why Marable wanted it.
Police were called for a domestic disturbance, and eventually forced entry into the home and were able to remove Marable and Hunt.
Marable was charged with unlawful restraint/involuntary servitude, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock at 9 a.m. Feb. 15.
He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.