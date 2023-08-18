A Point Marion man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to a count of interstate domestic violence.
Point Marion man pleads guilty to interstate domestic violence
Recent Headlines
- Heading north once again to terrific Toronto
- Greene County commissioners approve Greene River Trail extension study
- Teen sentenced to house arrest for fatal crash on Route 21 in German Township
- Penn Highlands recovery unit to serve Washington, Fayette and surrounding counties
- Tension over LGBTQ issues splits the Methodist Church locally, nationally
- Leopards cruise to Section 3-AA win over Gators
- Mocello's 39 leads Leopards to road victory
- Gaining respect: WVU's Gallagher already turning heads as freshman receiver
- Scott steps down as North Carolina wrestling coach
- Steelers WR Calvin Austin is making up for lost time after missing his rookie season to injury
- Heading north once again to terrific Toronto
- Rescue boat making waves in Fayette County waters
- Eighty Four woman becomes rare two-time living organ donor
- Great Meadows Garden Club takes visitors 'down the rabbit hole' at Wonderland-themed show
- Faith and hard work: Mill Run woman celebrates 100th birthday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.