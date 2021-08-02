A Point Marion woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly fighting state police troopers at the intersection of Keiser Avenue and Cyrus Street in Point Marion on Thursday.
Alexandria Elizabeth Lyons, 32, allegedly argued with police when they tried to take her boyfriend, Nathaniel Brown, into custody for a warrant and then grabbed onto Brown and refused to let go, stating she would not allow the troopers to take him.
After police removed her, she allegedly began to swing her arms and yell, before stating she would fight and that she only fights men. While police were taking Brown, Lyons allegedly tried to punch a trooper in the back of the head, and police took her into custody for aggravated assault.
While being transported, Lyons unbuckled herself and brought her handcuffs from behind her to in front of her and then would not allow police to move her cuffs to behind her while they were at state police station in Uniontown, according to court paperwork.
Lyons allegedly kicked police, refused to walk and then bit a trooper while she was being carried at the barracks.
Lyons is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
