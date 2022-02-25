Video from a trail camera was used to identify a woman who allegedly stole guns from a Springhill Township home.
Police charged Brittany D. Lewis, 22, of Point Marion with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass on Wednesday, alleging she and two others broke into a 1st Street home on Oct. 6, stealing multiple guns.
While fleeing from the home through a field, police said video from the camera captured Lewis and two other individuals with the stolen firearms. They were able to identify her using a driver’s license photo, according to court documents.
The other two individuals have not been charged.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock issued a warrant for Lewis’ arrest.
