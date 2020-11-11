A late World War II veteran of Point Marion played a part in a unique piece of military history, discovered when a historian was cleaning out his grandfather’s attic.
Sgt. Larry Palermo was a member of the Army Air Force Band in the Philippines, and played tenor saxophone. Historian Jason Burt, who lives in the Sacramento area, found recordings the band played on the front lines of the war after the death of his grandpa, Richard Burt. He was shocked to find they played.
He contacted a WWII museum, which marveled at the records.
“It all kind of evolved into, ‘How cool would it be to sell a million albums and give them some recognition 75 years after they recorded it?’” he said.
He began a project to sell the album and raise funds for veterans organizations. He hopes to make the army band members platinum-selling artists.
While Burt can’t confirm Palermo was on the album, the time frame matches. He discovered an envelope Palermo sent to a Point Marion address, and eventually connected with Palermo’s nephew, Ralph Palermo of Morgantown, West Virginia.
“There’s really a valuable piece of history there that probably was forgotten, and I had no idea up to that point that it existed until I heard from him,” Palermo said. “That army band played when there were actual battles going on. I had no idea they did anything like that. I thought that was quite something.”
Burt described a scene in his grandfather’s narration on the album. Men were climbing “blown up palm trees” to set up spotlights.
“They’re playing on the front lines, and all of a sudden the action breaks out behind them,” he said. “They’re literally doing one of their first shows on the front lines.”
Burt said his grandfather told him so many stories that he felt he was “prepped my whole life to do this project.” So far, he identified five members of the band, which included 20 to 30 people.
“When you hear stories from nieces and nephews, it’s almost like getting an extra grandparent,” he said.
Palermo said he and his uncle were close, but he wasn’t one to share dark war stories.
“Like a lot of veterans, he never really got too deep in the weeds about what he saw or what he did. It was mostly about the good times and the camaraderie. He developed a lot of friendships with people,” he said.
He continued playing gigs after his time in the service, and always stopped by his father’s shoemaker shop before a show or just to chat with his family.
“On Saturdays, if had dance gig to do, he always came down to the shop. He always made sure his shoes were shined,” he said. “He didn’t want to go out with shoes that weren’t shiny.”
For more information or to buy the album, visit https://746thfeaf.com/music.
