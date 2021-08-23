Uniontown Police are asking for the public’s help to determine who is responsible for a city woman’s weekend death.
Police said Tiana Rosselle, 22, was fatally shot outside a city home during an apparent drive-by shooting early Saturday.
The mother of three young children was with friends and family when she was shot multiple times around 2:30 a.m. in the 30 block of Lenox Street. She died a short time later at the hospital, and police have said they do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.
Lt. Tom Kolencik said Monday detectives are still working on the case, trying to get video surveillance from a nearby business, continuing to talk with people in the neighborhood and processing evidence.
Kolencik said people have been calling in leads since the day of the shooting.
“In most cases, they’re not remaining anonymous,” he said. “They want us to solve this and bring some justice to this young woman’s family.”
He added that no tip is too small, even those that may seem insignificant, because anything could be the final missing piece of the puzzle.
“We keep saying and saying, the community is the best for helping us solve crimes, and this case is no different,” Kolencik said. “We will follow up on every lead.”
Anyone with information about the shooting or who have home surveillance cameras in the area are asked to call Uniontown police at 724-430-2929. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Fayette County Crime Stoppers.
A second, unrelated shooting death occurred in Fayette County on Friday at 12:40 p.m. Michael Cole DeBeary, 32, no address listed, was killed during a fight at 112 Confer Vista Drive in North Union Township.
State police said two other men, who have not been identified, involved in the fight sustained injuries that required medical attention.
DeBeary was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the investigation remains active, and they are consulting with Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower.
State police did not provide any additional updates on the case Monday.
