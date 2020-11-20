A Brownsville man allegedly broke into a woman's house and assaulted her shortly after she broke up with him Wednesday night.
State police charged Robert J. Savage, 40, of Thornton Road with burglary, defiant trespass and two counts each of strangulation and simple assault for allegedly assaulting Kristy Cipriani at about 9 p.m. at her Arensburg Road home, Luzerne Township.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case: Cipriani broke up with Savage at his house at about 6 p.m. She said he was following her home at a distance as she walked along the railroad tracks and that she told him to stop. Savage allegedly attacked her, pushing her to the ground and choking her. He reportedly said he would kill her and throw her into the river. He then allegedly dragged her by the hair along the railroad tracks. Cipriani told police she eventually calmed him down, and he stopped assaulting her.
About three hours later, she said Savage jumped into her room through an open window and began punching her in the head and face, choking her and threatening to kill her and her family, court documents said. Savage ran into the woods when her father scared him away. Police said she had bruises, cuts and redness to her arms, hands, neck and face.
Savage was arraigned Thursday evening before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock, who set bail at $25,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
