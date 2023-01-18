Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between a Laurel Highlands High School teacher and a student in the district.
State police confirmed that on Friday, they were contacted by Laurel Highlands High School in North Union Township to handle an active investigation.
Police did not disclose details of the investigation.
However, Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace released a statement regarding the incident.
“Please be aware that the Laurel Highlands School District was recently made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher,” Wallace’s statement reads. “Upon further investigation, the district felt that the expertise and investigative resources of the PSP are warranted to investigate the matter further.”
No further information has been released by the school district or police.
