State police charged a Connellsville man with aggravated assault for allegedly hitting his mother with a telephone Wednesday, causing an injury to her head.
Brian Scott Urban, 55, allegedly got into an argument with his mother, Marjorie Urban, at their house at 435 Hickory Square Road, Marjorie Urban told police her son hit her in the head with the portable home telephone, causing a “huge gash” to her forehead, according to court paperwork.
Police said that during an interview with Brian Urban, he admitted to hitting his mother but said it was an accident.
Police reported Marjorie Urban had a serious head wound that was swollen and bleeding profusely.
Brian Urban is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He is released on an unsecured bail of $50,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
