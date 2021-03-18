Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.