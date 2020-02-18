State police are continuing their search for a suspect who robbed a dry cleaner in South Union Township Monday afternoon.
He brandished a handgun and demanded an employee put cash in a plastic bag at French Cleaners on South Mount Vernon Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. He stole $382 cash and fled on foot on the nearby Rotary Walk toward Uniontown, officials said.
The man was described as white, about 6-feet to 6-feet 2-inches tall with a beard and a tattoo on his back. He was wearing a camouflage T-shirt with a black long-sleeved shirt underneath, black pants, gray and white tennis shoes and a Steelers baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Uniontown at 724-439-7111 or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-320-2042.
