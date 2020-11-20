A woman was allegedly under the influence of marijuana when she backed into a pedestrian in a doctor’s office parking lot, causing serious injuries.
Lisa M. Hertzig, 49, of Lenox Street reportedly hit Terry Domino with a large SUV at 104 Delaware Avenue at about 1 p.m. Sept. 28, causing fractures and hemorrhages to the front and back of Domino’s head.
According to court documents, Uniontown City Police arrived to find staff from the nearby clinic treating Domino and saw a large dent in the bumper and blood on the cement. Hertzig reportedly told police she was looking for a parking space when she put the SUV in reverse, and did not see the woman or know she hit her until she felt a bump. Police said Domino was thrown back about eight feet. Hertzig said she went out to check on the woman. Field tests indicated Hertzig was under the influence of narcotics, and a blood test indicated she had THC in her system, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Uniontown City Police charged Hertzig Wednesday with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed and two counts of DUI. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
