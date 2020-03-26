A man who crashed into a tree in South Union Township Wednesday night told police he was trying to buy drugs when he was chased, shot at, assaulted and robbed.
State police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Nathan Patrick Mattie, 28, of Loch Lomond Street in Uniontown.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police responded to 99 Wiggins Lane at about 11:45 p.m. for multiple calls reporting a single-vehicle crash into a tree. They found the driver, Johnathan Casteel, who told officers he had met Mattie in Bierer Wood Acres to buy Suboxone before the crash. He pulled up alongside a dark-colored Honda Ridgeline, and saw Mattie pointing a gun at him from the front passenger side, he told police. A man he did not know was behind the wheel. Casteel fled, and the truck pursued him.
Police said Casteel crashed and ran to the nearest house where he pounded on the door, but no one answered. He told police he hid alongside the house and heard three gunshots.
Casteel later returned to his vehicle, thinking the men left. He reached into his vehicle for his cellphone, and he was kicked in the throat by the pickup truck driver, Casteel told police. He fell to the ground and said he believed he was hit again. He then ran into the woods, where he heard more shots fired and someone chasing him, according to court paperwork. Casteel heard someone say the police were coming, and the two men fled the scene. Casteel returned to his vehicle to meet with police and found that his cellphone was missing, according to court documents.
Mattie is charged with robbery, possession of a firearm prohibited, terroristic threats, theft from a motor vehicle, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Charges were filed Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
