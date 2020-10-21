A Uniontown couple is behind bars after narcotics agents reported finding heroin and crack cocaine in their home where three children live with their parents.
Agents with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and Uniontown City Police obtained a search warrant for 41 Clark St. Tuesday and arrested Dashalon Marlek Jones, 28, and Whitney Robinson, 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police found eight bundles of heroin and 13.4 grams of crack cocaine in an air conditioning unit. Police seized two cellphones, one which included text messages where Robinson allegedly discussed selling a gram of crack cocaine.
A boy, girl and infant were also in the home. Police said a family member took the children into their care.
Both Robinson and Jones are facing three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs and one count of conspiracy, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of criminal use of a communication facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were both arraigned Tuesday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries and lodged in Fayette County Prison on $30,000 bail. Robinson was freed Wednesday after bail was posted on her behalf.
Jones faces charges in a separate case for allegedly shooting at a man, Jonathan Bailey, Aug. 20 on Lenox Street following a “disagreement” about Robinson. There were no injuries. He was charged with attempted homicide and other felonies, which were withdrawn at his preliminary hearing Sept. 22. He now faces misdemeanors in the case.
Jones and Robinson were both charged in 2019 for allegedly planning to sell drugs from a North Union Township hotel. They are awaiting trial in the case. Robinson was also charged Sept. 23 with possession with intent to deliver and related charges. She is awaiting her preliminary hearing in that case.
