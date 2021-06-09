A Wind Ridge man was charged with burglary after police responded to a vehicle crash involving his alleged getaway vehicle.
State police charged William Harold Barnhart, 28, with burglary, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespass before Magisterial District Judge David Balint on Friday.
Barnhart was charged after police were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident along Roy Furman Highway in Center Township at 4:49 p.m. May 5.
Police arrived to find the dark-blue Jeep with a West Virginia license plate Barnhart was driving on its roof, and talked to him. As troopers investigated the vehicle accident, they received information that a burglary was witnessed minutes prior to their arrival, court paperwork noted.
A witness to the alleged burglary who was not identified in the complaint told police that he saw a white man with a brown beard trying to steal something from a property along the highway. Police said the witness told them the man was driving a dark blue Jeep with a West Virginia license plate.
According to the charges, the witness tried to stop the Jeep but couldn’t. When he then heard the sirens, the witness came to scene and saw the vehicle accident, police said, and identified that as the vehicle that fled.
The alleged victim of the burglary, Charles Richard Ely, gave police a list of items stolen from his property including a welder, boxes of sockets, a chainsaw, a hatchet, a hip hoist with a hand crank, a post-hole digger, an air tank, a metal grinder, and animal trap, a floor jack, an impact wrench, an electric drill and a truck chain, all valued at $1,355.
Police issued a search warrant for the Jeep and recovered items that Ely identified as being stolen.
Barnhart is free on $15,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3:15 p.m. on June 16 before Balint.
