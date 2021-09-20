The victim of a Wednesday fatal crash in Saltlick Township has been identified.
State police said that Kevin G. Gritzer, 45, no address given, died following a one-vehicle collision on County Line Road at the intersection of Horseshoe Road.
Police reported that around midnight Wednesday, Gritzer was traveling east on County Line Road in a small truck at a high rate of speed. According to police, County Line Road curves to the right, but Gritzer’s vehicle continued off the south side of the roadway, hit a fire hydrant and then crossed over Horseshoe Road, striking a tree.
Gritzer’s truck came to a final rest in a yard along Horseshoe Road.
Police reported the conditions of the roadway were dry and clear, but noted the road was dark because are no street lights.
Gritzer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said Gritzer’s preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma, pending the finalization of the full autopsy report and toxicology results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.