A Fayette County jury watched a video of police interviewing a Uniontown woman after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the neck, killing him, on Christmas Day 2018.
State police Trooper Kristen Zelechowski testified Thursday that she interviewed Dominique Jones, 28, after she stabbed Tre Montel McCargo, 25, at the Holiday Inn Express.
Jones told police the two got into an argument while McCargo was bathing their three children, and it turned physical. In the video, she said when McCargo started to approach her, she picked up a kitchen knife and swung it at him.
The knife caused one stab wound to McCargo’s neck, killing him.
On the video, Jones asked multiple times about McCargo’s condition. When Zelechowski told her that McCargo died, Jones fell to the floor screaming, repeatedly saying “No!,” “Why?,” “Oh my God!,” “What have I done?”
As troopers escorted her from the room, she said, “I killed their dad.”
Jones’ attorney, Paul Gettleman, asked Zelechowski about reports that McCargo had abused Jones in the past, questioning why they were not mentioned during Jones’ preliminary hearing in the homicide case. Gettleman has contended McCargo abused Jones, and she acted in self-defense.
Zelechowski testified she didn’t look over her notes prior to the preliminary hearing because she was testifying about the stabbing.
Danielle Thomas, a caseworker for Fayette County Children and Youth Services, testified she interviewed the couple’s three children and noted there appeared to be dried blood in the hair of each child.
The eldest child, then 8, was interviewed at A Child’s Place in Washington County. Jurors watched a video of the interview Thursday.
The child, who testified in court earlier this week, told forensic interviewer Julie Fana in the video that her parents were arguing about McCargo seeing another woman.
The girl said on the video that Jones asked, “What do you do for us?” and pointed a knife at McCargo, who then bent over with his hands up to the sides of his head before Jones stabbed him.
The child said in the video that McCargo was bleeding and ran out of the room.
Fana asked about past fights between Jones and McCargo, and the girl said her father once punched Jones in the lip, and that when her parents fought, McCargo was hurt two times and Jones was hurt two times. The child also told Fana she saw Jones stab McCargo in the right shoulder with a knife during an argument on a prior occasion.
The trial will continue Friday morning.
