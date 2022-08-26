State police are investigating gunshots fired near a football field at the Southmoreland School District on Wednesday.
At 6:23 p.m., state police in Greensburg received a report of several gunshots heard in the area of a football field associated with the Southmoreland School District.
When troopers arrived, they saw that a youth football practice was occurring when the gunshots were heard.
Police did not provide an exact location of the field.
Upon further investigation, it was found that people were conducting target practice with a firearm at a nearby field in a reckless manner.
Police said no injuries or property damage was reported. The incident was isolated as a reckless act near school property, but not on school property, according to police.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and no further details were released.
