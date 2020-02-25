After school activities were canceled Monday at Albert Gallatin Area High School following the discovery of a bomb threat in a school bathroom that authorities have since deemed not credible.
The school district notified parents via text and in a letter posted to its website and social media pages Monday evening of a note found that afternoon on a restroom wall that threatened to “blow up the school tomorrow.”
Superintendent Chris Pegg said students reported the threat to the main office shortly before 2 p.m., at which time administration and school police began to investigate. State police dispatched a K-9 bomb-sniffing unit to sweep the interior and perimeter of the school, he said.
After a search, state police cleared the school around 6 p.m. The school operated on a regular schedule Tuesday.
“There is absolutely no evidence of any concerns related to the threat of a bomb,” Pegg said in the letter.
He said high school administration, school police and state police are continuing to investigate the incident to identify the person responsible for making the threat.
“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is the number one priority of the Albert Gallatin Area School District. That being said, we encourage parents/guardians to speak to your child(ren) about the importance of communicating information to a trusted adult,” said Pegg.
