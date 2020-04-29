An abandoned Brownsville house was destroyed Tuesday night on Frick Street in a fire that appeared suspicious.
A male was reportedly fleeing the scene when the fire started at about 10 p.m., officials said. A state police fire marshal and Brownsville Police responded to the scene with firefighters Tuesday night, and are continuing their investigation.
No injuries were reported. South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Ron Barry said the home had previously caught fire.
This time, it was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. It was a total loss.
North Brownsville, Luzerne and Hiller fire departments also responded to the scene, along with Brownsville and Fayette EMS, according to a 911 supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.