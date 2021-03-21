State police in Waynesburg said they received a report that two staff members at a Franklin Township personal care home were assaulted.
Police said two women who work at Personal Care at Evergreen on Glade Avenue in Waynesburg reported they were inappropriately touched on March 16.
No charges have been filed, but police said they are continuing to investigate.
