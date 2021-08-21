State police are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old man on Friday in North Union Township.
Michael Cole DeBeary, no address listed, and two men police did not identify got into a fight at 112 Confer Vista Drive around 12:40 p.m.
Police said all three sustained injuries that required medical attention, and DeBeary was shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the investigation is still active and they are consulting with Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.