A two-block area in California Borough was blocked off for several hours Wednesday while police investigated a shooting.
Borough and campus police investigated reports of gunshots near Third and Union streets at about 9:20 a.m., according to a series of statements by California University of Pennsylvania made on Twitter.
Police blocked off the roads, according to Cal U.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Cal U tweeted the threat had been resolved and access to Third and Union streets was restored.
According to Cal U, police have a person of interest in custody. California police and the Washington County district attorney’s office continue to investigate the shooting.
