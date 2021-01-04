Uniontown City Police and state police are investigating the disappearance of Melanie Prokop, 62, who was reported missing Saturday by a family member.
Prokop is a white woman with blue eyes and blond hair. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen in Uniontown on Friday at around 7 p.m., driving a white vehicle, according to police.
Prokop’s vehicle was found on private property on Jumonville Road in North Union Township on Saturday.
Police said an extensive search has been underway in that area since then.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Uniontown Police at 724-430-2929 or state police at 724-439-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.