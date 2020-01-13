A West Leisenring man was arrested Friday for allegedly hiring four people to kill a Connellsville Township man, who was uninjured after shots were fired into his house Dec. 29.
Police said Colby Joseph Umbel, 23, sent threatening text messages to the mother of the alleged victim, Andrew Ryan Nicholson, before the shooting. Umbel admitted in recordings he had knowledge of the shooting and paid four people in cash to shoot up the residence and try to kill Nicholson, state police said.
Nicholson was sleeping on a couch with his 1-year-old daughter at 401 Iris Street when he awoke to gunfire and items falling from the windows and walls between 5 and 6 a.m., police said. His mother, Rose Ann Nicholson, and father, Michael Ray Nicholson, were also in the house at the time of the shooting. Police said a bullet pierced the mattress where Nicholson's parents were sleeping, and another bullet was found close to the couch where Andrew Nicholson and the baby were sleeping. Other bullet holes were found in the exterior of the house, according to court records. The bullets were about 10 mm or .40-caliber in size.
On Dec. 28 at about 12:45 a.m., Rose Ann Nicholson received seven text messages and phone calls from a number she did not recognize, according to police. One text said "Ur sons gone he's a (expletive)," and others claimed he was injured. Police said she contacted her son and learned he was not hurt. A phone number was traced to Umbel's girlfriend, who reportedly told police Umbel used the phone to send the threatening texts.
Surveillance footage at a nearby business showed a pickup truck matching witness descriptions in the area of the house at the time of the shooting. Police said Umbel was the owner of the truck.
Umbel is facing four counts each of attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, two counts of solicitation to commit homicide, and six counts each of discharge of a firearm into occupied structure and criminal mischief.
He was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros, who denied bail in the case.
Police said the investigation is continuing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
