A man was robbed at knife point at Melody Motor Lodge in Dunbar Township early Thursday, state police said.
Joshua John Maraney, 29, and Deshanta Renee Rolla, 32, of Connellsville were arrested in the case. They were found with drugs and Elijah D. Roberts' wallet, police said.
According to court paperwork, police were called to the hotel at about 1:40 a.m., where Roberts told them he was staying after receiving his unemployment check. He said he invited Maraney and Rolla to stay with him because they were homeless. Roberts said he got into an argument with Rolla, and Maraney became defensive of her, punching him in the face and knocking him to the floor. Maraney allegedly jumped on top of Roberts, held a knife to his throat and demanded his wallet and cash. Roberts told police he fought back, biting Maraney's arm and causing small cuts to his face. He reported Maraney took his Dragon Ball Z wallet and $300 cash.
Roberts had injuries on his right arm and face, state police said.
State police found Maraney and Rolla walking on Morrell Avenue. Maraney initially denied any involvement, then said he was arguing with Roberts over narcotics, held a knife to him and then took his wallet. He was found with $300 cash, a knife and a digital scale. Rolla was found with the Dragon Ball Z wallet, a glass smoking device and suspected methampetamine, court documents indicated.
Maraney is charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of theft, receiving stolen property and simple assault. Rolla was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both arraigned Thursday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros, and lodged in Fayette County in lieu of bail. Maraney's bail is set at $25,000, and Rolla's bail is set at $20,000.
