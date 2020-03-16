One man is behind bars and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Bullskin Township Friday.
State police said Zachary Donald Kasnter, 21, of Fort Hill Road in Stahlstown shot Dillon Michael Waddell, 26, of Acme twice in the torso at about 6:30 p.m. near 108 Taylor Avenue. Waddell was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he had emergency surgery.
Police said Waddell was with the mother of his child, Tea Gowton, in a car outside her home when Kastner approached them. Waddell got out of the car and Kastner allegedly punched Waddell, and the two began fighting. Kastner was able to get a gun from his car and shoot Waddell, police said. Witnesses called 911 and rendered aid to Waddell until EMS and police arrived.
Police said Kastner dismantled his gun, placed it on the roof of his vehicle and waited for police to arrive.
He was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was lodged in Fayette County Prison and denied bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.